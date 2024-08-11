Bangladesh teetered on the edge of mayhem last week as Muslim mobs attacked Hindu temples and massacred Hindus accused of being “Indian spies“ in the latest Biden Regime “color revolution” disaster. Violent insurrectionists stormed the capital on August 5 and forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

Kamala Harris, who is reportedly Hindu, has yet to comment on the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on the chaos in the country after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had ruled Bangladesh since 2009. She is the daughter of the country’s first President, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh (former East Pakistan) into independence in 1971 and was killed in a military coup in 1975. Sheikh Hasina is a Muslim but pursued a course of friendly relations with President Narendra Modi’s India and protected Bangladeshi Hindus. Sheikh Hasina also pursued a policy of friendly relations with Russia and China. Now that she has been overthrown, many fear a genocide against Bangladeshi Hindus.

Sheikh Hasina had openly accused the Biden Regime of seeking to topple her government with a “color revolution.”

On March 20, 2022, former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland visited Bangladesh, “aiming to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to align with the US-NATO war drive against Russia,” WSWS reported. With a population of 171 million, Bangladesh has gone from being one of the world’s poorest countries to a successful textiles exporter, primarily to the US and EU. At the same time, Hasina was reluctant to loosen ties with Russia, which supplies wheat, fertilizer, machinery, fresh and dried fruit, and is constructing Bangladesh’s biggest power plant, worth $13.48 billion, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, financed by a Russian government loan of $12.65 billion, WSWS wrote.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine War, the Biden administration has been exerting pressure on Bangladesh to support NATO and the USA, in the name of “promoting democracy”. In 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against individuals “undermining the democratic election process” in Bangladesh. PM Sheikh Hasina accused the Biden Regime of seeking “regime change” and of “trying to eliminate democracy” in her country.

In May 2024, Sheikh Hasina accused the US of seeking to partition Bangladesh. “The same month, she revealed she had been offered an easy victory in elections held in January in exchange for permission to an unnamed Western power to build up an airbase on Bangladesh’s St. Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal. Her government rejected the proposal, sticking with its longstanding “malice to none” foreign and security policy, which rules out joining any military blocs”, Sputnik News reports.

The US Agency for Global Media’s Voice of America supported a boycott of elections in January, which Hasina won. State Department spokesman Mathew Miller then claimed the election was “not free or fair.”

Russia has accused Biden Regime Ambassador Peter Haas of interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by aiding anti-government rallies and meeting with opposition leaders. Haas resigned in July 2024 and left the country without thanking the Bangladeshi government, considered an affront in diplomatic circles.

Sheikh Hasina is now speaking out after her ouster last week.

Hasina blames the US for her ouster and for running a color revolution that brought death and chaos to the country.

Via The Economic Times.