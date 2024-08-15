Andrew McCarthy: Prepare for Judge Juan Merchan to Sentence Trump to Prison on Sept. 18 – Two Months Before Election

Earlier this week, crooked New York Judge Juan Merchan rejected a recusal request for the third time in Trump’s “hush money” case.
The dirty judge’s decision was released to the public on Wednesday.
Judge Merchan’s daughter’s platform made tens of millions of dollars from her father’s case against Trump.
President Trump is STILL under a partial gag order in the case. Can someone please explain how this is legal? And why are Republicans not outraged by this criminal lawfare against the party’s presidential candidate?
In May, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts after he was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer. For some reason, Trump was charged 34 times for the accounting errors. The misdemeanors were changed to felonies in order to stick it to the former president. The far-left kangaroo court swiftly found him guilty of fake crimes.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.” This was complete nonsense. No one has ever in history been indicted or convicted for such bogus charges. But we are talking about the cesspool New York and we are talking the communist left.
Andrew McCarthy, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, predicted on Wednesday that crooked Judge Merchan will jail Trump on his court date on September 18th.
That is two days after early voting begins in Pennsylvania.
Andrew McCarthy wrote an opinion piece on FOX News today.
To the surprise of no one, Judge Juan Merchan has yet again denied former President Trump’s motion for the judge to recuse himself. I am speaking, of course, about the case in which Manhattan’s elected progressive Democratic District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, is prosecuting Trump. In early June, a jury found the former president and current GOP presidential nominee guilty of 34 counts of business records falsification.
It is not just that Judge Merchan had previously denied the recusal motion. The judge has signaled that, come hell or high water, he intends to sentence Trump on Sept. 18.
If you’re keeping score, that would be two days after early voting in the 2024 election begins in Pennsylvania.
The Trump defense team has been trying to stave off sentencing. And the lawyers have what, in a normal case, would be real ammunition.
On July 1, the U.S. Supreme Court held that presidents (including former presidents) are (a) presumptively immune from criminal prosecution for any official acts taken as president, and (b) absolutely immune if the official acts are core constitutional duties of the chief executive. The court instructed that this immunity extends not only to charges but to evidence. That means prosecutors are not just barred from alleging official presidential acts as crimes; they are further prohibited from even using such acts as proof offered to establish other crimes.
There is no denying that Bragg’s prosecutors used some of Trump’s official acts to prove their case. Indeed, they called as witnesses two of Trump’s White House staffers.
Unsurprisingly then, Trump’s lawyers moved post-trial to have the guilty verdicts thrown out based on the high court’s immunity ruling. Further, they again argued that Merchan should recuse himself. On that score, they claimed the lucrative political work Merchan’s daughter has done for Vice President Kamala Harris should be seen as more significant now that Harris has replaced President Biden as Trump’s Democratic opponent in the upcoming election.