Andrew McCarthy: Prepare for Judge Juan Merchan to Sentence Trump to Prison on Sept. 18 – Two Months Before Election

Earlier this week, crooked New York Judge Juan Merchan rejected a recusal request for the third time in Trump’s “hush money” case.

The dirty judge’s decision was released to the public on Wednesday.

Judge Merchan’s daughter’s platform made tens of millions of dollars from her father’s case against Trump.

President Trump is STILL under a partial gag order in the case. Can someone please explain how this is legal? And why are Republicans not outraged by this criminal lawfare against the party’s presidential candidate?

In May, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts after he was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer. For some reason, Trump was charged 34 times for the accounting errors. The misdemeanors were changed to felonies in order to stick it to the former president. The far-left kangaroo court swiftly found him guilty of fake crimes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.” This was complete nonsense. No one has ever in history been indicted or convicted for such bogus charges. But we are talking about the cesspool New York and we are talking the communist left.

Andrew McCarthy, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, predicted on Wednesday that crooked Judge Merchan will jail Trump on his court date on September 18th.

That is two days after early voting begins in Pennsylvania.

Andrew McCarthy wrote an opinion piece on FOX News today.