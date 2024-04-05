Wow! Actor Michael Rappaport Does Complete 180 – Now Says He WILL NOT Vote for Biden and Voting For Trump Is NOT Off the Table – MUST SEE VIDEO

Actor Michael Rappaport sure has done a complete 180!

The once far left, Trump-hating actor now says he will NOT vote for Joe Biden and that voting for Trump is NOT off the table.

Rappaport also goes after the Squad members saying their full of “sh*t.”

How refreshing.

You can see how this pains him as he goes through his list of grievances against the Marxist wing of the Democrat Party that is working diligently to destroy America today.

This entire interview was just incredible.

Michael Rappaport: In all honesty, I have educated myself so much since 2016, and I have ways to go. My political views have changed immensely, and they’re changing at a rapid pace. I will not vote for Joe Biden. I do not support anybody from the Squad. I think they’re totally full of sh*t. I think they’re dangerous. I think they’re race hustlers. I think they’re cons. I think inevitably, they want to get themselves production deals to produce documentaries. I think they’re Three Card Monte playing bullshit artist. I think they totally have an agenda. I have said, not to go down the rabbit hole, that at this point when we’re doing this interview, voting for Trump is on the table. People are like, What are you talking about? That’s my reality. That is my reality. I will not support anybody who’s anti-Israel. I will not support anybody that is anti Making America safe. I’m not supporting anybody that is cool with the fact that it takes me two and a half hours to get back into America from Toronto at the… What is it called? Passport control. The line to go from Toronto to New York. It takes me two and a half hours, as it should, but it takes you two minutes to cross the border. I’m not down with that shit. I’m not down with police officers in the greatest city on Earth getting beaten up, and you’re an illegal immigrant, and then you have no bail. I’m not down with- And flipping off the camera. Flipping off the f*cking camera like Tupac when he got arrested and he was coming out in the red Detroit Red Wings T-shirt. I’m not down with going into a Costco or a 711 or a Right Aid as I videotaped once and it went crazy viral, cleaning out the spot and walking away like you’re on a beautiful spring day walk. I’m not down with any of that sh*t. Of these people that support it, I’m not voting for them.

Rappaport has ALWAYS had passion – now he’s starting to make sense, too.