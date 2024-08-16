Actor Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Death Revealed

Friends Star Matthew Perry’s last words have been revealed.

Court papers obtained by NBC News reveal that Perry’s last words were to his longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

In the court documents, Perry told Iwamasa, “Shoot me up with a big one.”

Iwamasa has already pled guilty to various ketamine distribution charges and was indicted for being the one who administered the final dose of ketamine that led to Perry’s overdose.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege Iwamasa administered 27 shots of ketamine to Perry during the last week of his life, including the three injections that prosecutors claim killed Perry.

Besides Iwamasa, two doctors and Jasveen Sangha, who has been referred to by prosecutors as “The Ketamine Queen,” have been arrested in connection to Perry’s overdose death.

Perry’s last post on Instagram was a photo of himself in his hot tub, which was the same hot tub he was later found dead.

