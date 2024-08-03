3 California 7-Elevens Robbed Within 20 Minutes After Newsom Signs Anti-Smash-and-Grab Law

A California bike mob went on a rampage, looting three 7-Elevens in under 20 minutes, just hours after Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom proudly signed his so-called ‘landmark’ anti-theft legislation.

“We’re serious about stopping organized retail theft.” – Gavin Newsom announcing he is spending $267 million to crack down on smash and grab robberies. I wonder if Gavin Newsom remembers the $300 million he spent in 2021 when he vowed to crack down on smash and grab robberies. pic.twitter.com/jHSCs0UItL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 19, 2024

The New York Post reports,

Approximately 20 bicycling riding thieves targeted the Hollywood area convenience stores two miles apart on Friday night, according to NBC Los Angeles, citing the LAPD. The brazen bunch broke into each store and stole food and drink items beginning with the 7-Eleven located at 7040 West Sunset Boulevard just after 8 p.m. The store was left with a broken window. An employee at a second store near Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave. was allegedly assaulted around 8:16 p.m., the outlet reported. A third store on Santa Monica Boulevard was hit at 8:22 p.m.

Friday night’s chaos marks the latest in a series of smash-and-grab attacks troubling California.

A store manager mentioned that the teenagers captured on surveillance Friday appeared to be the same group responsible for hitting two other local 7-Eleven stores last week.

Between 2019 and 2022, California saw a 22% increase in shoplifting and 16% and 13% upticks in commercial burglary and robbery, respectively, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Smash-and-grab robberies have put local and state politicians in a difficult spot, especially after Newsom signed recent bipartisan legislation on Friday.

The so-called “landmark” law aims to enforce stricter penalties on repeat shoplifters, retail thieves, and car burglars.

The law also lets prosecutors add up the value of stolen goods from different victims and counties, making it easier to hit the threshold for felony grand theft.

“Let’s be clear, this is the most significant legislation to address property crime in modern California history,” Newsome said on Friday. “While some try to take us back to ineffective and costly policies of the past, these new laws present a better way forward — making our communities safer and providing meaningful tools to help law enforcement arrest criminals and hold them accountable.”

NEW: California Astronauts ransacked THREE 7-Eleven stores in under 20 minutes, just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new package to crack down on retail thefts About 20 thugs on bicycles targeted convenience stores in Hollywood on Friday night The thieves broke into each… pic.twitter.com/yv1U0sj8iR — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) August 17, 2024

These recent events underscore the growing challenges in effectively combating retail theft, leaving many questioning whether the new legislation will truly make a difference in curbing this rampant crime.