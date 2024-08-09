PHOTO-OP FAIL: Disgraced California Governor Gavin Newsom ‘Cleans Up’ Homeless Encampments and Social Media Replies Are Brutal (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Governor Newsom Press Office Video Screenshot

California Governor Gavin Newsom is apparently desperate for some media attention as his fellow Californian Kamala Harris is hogging all of the spotlight at the moment.

As KTLA reported, Newsom filmed himself supposedly “cleaning up” homeless encampments at two sites in LA County, including one under the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills alongside Caltrans crews.

WATCH:

After his “work” was done, Newsom spoke to local media and feigned outrage over the homelessness crisis while vowing to crack down.

“I’ve been at this a long time…What I am done with is patience. I’m out of it, I’m done,” Newsom said.

“It’s not just an expression of frustration because that’s futile…It’s an expression of resolve that we have tools, and I am going to redeploy those tools, and I’m going to redirect resources unless we see more results,” he added. “It’s not complicated.”

Newsom signed an executive order on July 25 after a recent Supreme Court ruling gave local governments the authority to eliminate homeless encampments and penalize people for camping in public.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, homelessness has skyrocketed to alarming levels under Newsom’s leadership. The Golden State not only has the nation’s largest number of homeless people but also one of the highest rates of homelessness as a percentage of the overall population.

This comes despite Newsom’s administration spending a whopping $24 BILLION to “solve” the problem. Much of the blame can be laid at the feet of the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) and Newsom’s own negligence.

A state audit in April found Cal ICH, which is staffed with Newsom appointees, failed to provide “accurate, complete, and comparable financial and outcome information from homelessness programs.” Newsom refused to demand accountability and instead announced Cal ICH would administer another $200 million in funds to tackle homelessness.

These facts were not lost on X users as they unleashed a series of brutal replies.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 