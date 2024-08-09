PHOTO-OP FAIL: Disgraced California Governor Gavin Newsom ‘Cleans Up’ Homeless Encampments and Social Media Replies Are Brutal (VIDEO)

California Governor Gavin Newsom is apparently desperate for some media attention as his fellow Californian Kamala Harris is hogging all of the spotlight at the moment.

As KTLA reported, Newsom filmed himself supposedly “cleaning up” homeless encampments at two sites in LA County, including one under the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills alongside Caltrans crews.

WATCH:

Today, @CAGovernor Newsom joined @CaltransDist7 crews in LA County at 2 sites as @CaltransHQ works hard to clean up dangerous, unsafe encampments across CA. In 3 years:

️2.6+ million cubic yards of litter hauled away

⛺️11,000+ encampments resolved

18,000+ jobs created pic.twitter.com/VsVkJt2K0q — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 9, 2024

After his “work” was done, Newsom spoke to local media and feigned outrage over the homelessness crisis while vowing to crack down.

“I’ve been at this a long time…What I am done with is patience. I’m out of it, I’m done,” Newsom said.

“It’s not just an expression of frustration because that’s futile…It’s an expression of resolve that we have tools, and I am going to redeploy those tools, and I’m going to redirect resources unless we see more results,” he added. “It’s not complicated.”

Newsom signed an executive order on July 25 after a recent Supreme Court ruling gave local governments the authority to eliminate homeless encampments and penalize people for camping in public.

In 2008, Gavin Newsom announced his 10 year plan and homelessness. 16 years later, the California homeless crisis has spiraled out of control under his watch. After decades of throwing billions of dollars at the problem, both as mayor of San Francisco, and governor of… pic.twitter.com/sCT6zdT5Zo — Michael Oxford – AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) August 9, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, homelessness has skyrocketed to alarming levels under Newsom’s leadership. The Golden State not only has the nation’s largest number of homeless people but also one of the highest rates of homelessness as a percentage of the overall population.

This comes despite Newsom’s administration spending a whopping $24 BILLION to “solve” the problem. Much of the blame can be laid at the feet of the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) and Newsom’s own negligence.

A state audit in April found Cal ICH, which is staffed with Newsom appointees, failed to provide “accurate, complete, and comparable financial and outcome information from homelessness programs.” Newsom refused to demand accountability and instead announced Cal ICH would administer another $200 million in funds to tackle homelessness.

These facts were not lost on X users as they unleashed a series of brutal replies.

Someone tipped off Gavin Newsom that President Xi was going to visit the side of this freeway next week pic.twitter.com/ST1bbh6xnU — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 9, 2024

How much of that trash is masks from when you shut down the state and destroyed primarily minority and immigrant businesses? — Arpit Mehta (@visualsbyarpit) August 9, 2024

He seems to have found his REAL CALLING. Trash man. pic.twitter.com/JZmpfKQosK — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) August 9, 2024

First time Newsom has picked up trash since he picked his cabinet members/special staff. — Just_Joking? (@JSPACE_J) August 8, 2024

He’s taking Kamala not picking him extra hard I see — K | CEO of Major Happenings era (@keyladelslay) August 9, 2024

Poor little trust fund baby realized his Presidential hopes are over. Maybe he clean it all himself by 2028. — Aleks Taldykin (@Captaleks) August 8, 2024