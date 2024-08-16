16-Times Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Killing 64-Year-Old Colorado Man Faces Max ONE YEAR in Prison After Democrat DA Seeks Lenient Sentence

A 16-times deported illegal alien charged with killing a 64-year-old Colorado man will serve a maximum of one year in prison after radical Democrat prosecutors sought a lenient sentence.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, was arrested and charged in June with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, reckless driving, and driving without a commercial driver’s license in connection with the death of 64-year-old Scott Miller.

Another victim was seriously injured in the crash on Highway 285 South near Conifer.

Cruz-Mendoza was driving a semi-truck and working for an American trucking company even though he had no driver’s license at the time of the deadly crash.

Democrat prosecutors in Jefferson County charged the illegal alien with misdemeanor traffic violations!

This is far more lenient than similar crashes involving semi-truck drivers.

Recall that the same DA’s office sentenced an American truck driver in Colorado to 110 years in prison after a deadly accident. Colorado’s governor had to step in and reduce that prison sentence because it was so extreme.

Scott Miller’s widow lashed out at the Democrat prosecutors for

“I’m mad that I’m not going to get justice for my husband, mad because the least the most this man can get is a year for murdering my husband because the DA refused to charge him with more charge,” Deann Miller said, according to 9 News.