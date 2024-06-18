Illegal Alien Deported 16 Times Charged With Killing 64-Year-Old Colorado Man, Another Victim Seriously Injured

by
Colorado State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol

An illegal alien who was deported from the United States a staggering sixteen (16) times has been charged with killing a 64-year-old in a vehicle crash.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, reckless driving, and driving without a commercial driver’s license in connection with the death of 64-year-old Scott Miller. Another victim is said to be seriously injured.

Denver7 reports:

The driver of a semi truck who was arrested in connection to a fatal crash on US 285 last week was in the U.S. illegally and had been ordered to be removed to Mexico less than two weeks before the crash, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Denver7 Investigates.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, was driving a semi involved in a fatal crash on US 285 near Conifer last Tuesday, June 11. Colorado State Patrol announced his arrest two days later on charges of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.

An ICE spokesperson said Monday that it had been aware of Mendoza since an arrest in Jefferson County in April of 2002. Since then, ICE says, he has faced multiple removals and returned to Mexico at least 16 times. The latest was on May 29 of this year, ICE said.

Mendoza was reportedly working for an American company as a trucker at the time of the incident:

Denver7 Investigates has learned Mendoza was driving for a company called Monique Trucking, LLC at the time of the crash and has reached out to the company for response to Mendoza’s immigration history.

According to CSP’s investigation, Mendoza was driving a semi southbound on US 285 near Conifer on Tuesday afternoon. He was hauling pipes and angle iron. Around 5 p.m., near milepost 232 south of Conifer, he allegedly drove off the edge of the road, rolling the semi onto its side and dumping the load on top of five vehicles, CSP said.

 

Such cases of illegal aliens making a mockery of America’s immigration and justice system have become commonplace under the Biden regime, as millions of people continue to cross the southern border every year.

Last month, Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, another 46-year-old Mexican national, was charged with premeditated murder, using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.