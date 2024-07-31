“A WOMAN IS GOING TO DIE!” Woke Paris Olympic Games to Allow Alleged Male Boxers with XY Chromosomes to Fight Women!

The woke Olympic Games in Paris continue to disgust the world.

The International Olympic Committee has given the green light for two controversial boxers, previously disqualified for failing gender eligibility tests, to compete in the women’s boxing event at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu‑ting of Taiwan are two alleged men that failed DNA testing and have XY chromosomes. They will be allowed to fight females at the Olympics in Paris.

Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu‑ting of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) were both stripped of their medals from last year’s World Championships in New Delhi, India after DNA tests showed they have XY chromosomes. (In humans, the presence of the Y chromosome means you are a biological male.)

“As if the Satanic display at the opening ceremony wasnt enough, the Olympics glorifies men punching women in the face with the intent of knocking them unconscious,” said swimmer Riley Gaines in an X post. “A woman is going to die.

Watch suspected male boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria (who failed gender eligibility tests) brutally batter a naturally born female Mexican boxing champion around the ring:

Brianda Tamara, the Mexican fighter in the video, survived savage blows to the head throughout the bout in Guadalajara in December 2022. The referee stopped the bout in the third round. “When I fought her I felt very out of my depth,” Tamara said. “Her blows hurt me a lot. Thank God that day I got out of the ring safely.

Imane Khelif

The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics is being regulated for the first time by the woke Paris Boxing Unit (PBU). The PBU is advising the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and have made the decision to ignore the rules of the past Olympic Games and allow biological men to fight women in the boxing event this year.

Khelif is scheduled to fight Italy’s Angela Carini this Thursday.

Female Champion Angela Carini is set for the fight of her life this Thursday as she faces alleged male boxer Imane Khelif.

“Imagine training your WHOLE life, getting good enough to earn a spot on the Olympic team, hoping to a win an Olympic medal,” Gaines wrote in another post on X. “Then you’re told you have to fight a man. That’s the tragic reality for these women.”

Past DNA and chromosome tests revealed that both Khalif and Yu-Ting have XY chromosomes, a biological marker associated with males. This was cited by the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the reason for their exclusion from the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The IBA’s decision was initially praised as a critical step to ensure safety in women’s competitions.

Angela Carini has XX chromosomes. Imane Khelif has XY.

The IBA president, Umar Kremlev, told the Russian news agency, Tass, that DNA tests had “proved they (Khelif and Yu‑ting) had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events”.

Does DNA lie?

Unfortunately, the IBA is not in charge this year and the woke Paris Boxing Unit has decided to play with biological women’s lives by forcing them to face individuals born as men.

According to the IOC, Khelif was “disqualified just hours before her gold medal showdown against Yang Liu at the 2023 world championships in New Delhi, India, after her elevated ­levels of testosterone failed to meet the eligibility criteria”. The IOC also told journalists that Lin was “stripped of her bronze medal after failing to meet eligibility requirements based on the results of a biochemical test.”

Kremlev has also said that countries were recruiting men to masquerade as women to win in sports.

XX chromosomed Angela Carini and XY chromosomed Imane Khelif will face off on Thursday.

Alleged male-born boxer Imane Khelif claims to be the victim of a “big conspiracy”.

“People have conspired against Algeria so that its flag doesn’t get raised and it doesn’t win the gold medal,” the 25-year-old Khelif claims.

In the meantime, Khelif looks to destroy XX chromosomed Angela Carini this Thursday to get closer to that medal.

Angela Carini of Italy is set to fight a boxer with XY chromosomes this Thursday at the Olympic Games.

The average punching power is at least 162% greater in those who have gone through male puberty compared to females, according to scientific research. Furthermore, biological male’s have larger fists, superior athletic bone density/structure, joints, reaction time and brain wiring that gives them a tremendous advantage over natural-born female fighters. Biological males are born with testosterone that gives them an advantage in developing muscle strength. They have their larger hearts and lungs that give them greater endurance capacity.

Please pray for the brave female boxing champion Angela Carini as she fights alleged male Imane Khelif at the Olympics Games in Paris on Thursday. We will keep you updated on the results.

Female Champion Angela Carini is set for the fight of her life this Thursday as she faces alleged male boxer Imane Khelif.

Remember, in the end GOD wins.

