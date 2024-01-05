Former Female Boxer Cara Castronuova: USA BOXING’S New Transgender Rules for 2024 Allows Biological Men to Compete Against Women. “THIS COULD BE LIFE OR DEATH FOR THESE FEMALE ATHLETES”.

USA Boxing’s new transgender policy allows biological men to compete against women in amateur boxing events.

This Gateway Pundit reporter and former USA Boxing Champion appeared on Newsmax and slammed the new policy.

As a former athlete ranked nationally by USA Boxing, it is in the opinion of this reporter that this policy is a dangerous one that can lead to disability or death for biological female athletes. The sport is already dangerous as it is. Amateur boxers have died in the ring competing against members of the same sex. This takes the sport to a whole other level of danger that is reckless.

In this sport, athletes are not hitting balls. THEY ARE HITTING HEADS!

Besides gender reassignment surgery, the new USA Boxing policy only uses testosterone levels as a biological marker for what constitutes a male or female in the sport. If a biological male takes estrogen and is able to get down to a testosterone level under 5 mol/L, then that person will be eligible to box a biological female.

TAKING ESTROGEN TO LOWER A BIOLOGICAL MALE’S TESTOSTERONE LEVEL OR REMOVING MALE SEX ORGANS DO NOT SHRINK THE SIZE OF A BIOLOGICAL MALE’S BIGGER FIST!

Furthermore, lowering testosterone and removing sex organs will not reduce a biological male’s superior athletic bone density/structure, joints, reaction time or brain wiring that gives them a tremendous advantage over natural-born female fighters. It will not take away advantages that the testosterone biological males were born with gave them in developing muscle strength. It does not reduce the size of their larger hearts and lungs that give them greater endurance capacity. PERIOD. END OF STORY.

According to a must read study by the National Library of Medicine:

“Testosterone drives much of the enhanced athletic performance of males through in utero, early life, and adult exposure. Many anatomical sex differences driven by testosterone are not reversible… Given that sports are currently segregated into male and female divisions because of superior male athletic performance, and that estrogen therapy will not reverse most athletic performance parameters, it follows that transgender women will enter the female division with an inherent advantage because of their prior male physiology.“

Women fought for years for the right to box other women. USA Boxing was forced, after losing a federal lawsuit, to create a women’s category in 1993. The ACLU filed that lawsuit on behalf of female fighter Dallas “Angel Face” Malloy.

It was not until 1995 that the first woman historically boxed in the coveted New York Golden Gloves tournament. That woman was Japanese American hero Deidre Hamaguchi. The tournament did not allow females to compete prior. The Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) took Hamaguchi’s case and the New York Golden Gloves has become breeding ground for female World Champions ever since.

It wasn’t until 2012 (almost 20 years later) that women were finally granted the right to box in the Olympics when three female weight divisions were added to the 2012 London Games!

Hopefully all the hard work of these brave women will not be reversed.

Sadly, most female boxers cannot speak out as they are fearful of retaliation and cancellation. They love the sport of boxing and do not want to lose the opportunity to find success after years of hard work and absolute sacrifice.

The only way to advance as an amateur boxer is by fighting and placing in tournaments. When you register in a USA Boxing tournament, you have to fight whoever you “draw” and you are placed in a bracket similar to wrestling tournaments. If you refuse to fight a biological male in your weight category, you will not advance in the tournament.

Therefore, the choice for a woman who trained all year for a tournament that draws a biological male would be to: 1) drop out of the tournament and lose a chance at a coveted title or a spot on the Olympic or World Games team or 2) risk her life and fight the biological male.

There is no other choice.

The level of sacrifice it takes to competitively box is incredible and the women who do it are nothing short of INSPIRATIONAL and testaments to the power of WOMEN. This reporter remembers the fear that had to be conquered to step into a ring in front of a capacity crowd to fistfight another woman whose goal is to knock you out.

I cannot imagine the anxiety and dread a female boxer would feel knowing her opponent was a biological male.

Here is the new USA Boxing Transgender policy:

A boxer who transitions from male to female is eligible to compete in the female category under the following conditions: • The athlete has declared that her gender identity is female and has completed gender reassignment surgery.

• The athlete for a minimum of four years after surgery has had quarterly hormone testing and presents USA Boxing documentation of hormone levels.

• The athlete must demonstrate that her total testosterone level in serum has been below 5 nmol/L for at least 48 months prior to her first competition (with the requirement for any longer period to be based on a confidential case-by-case evaluation, considering whether or not 48 months is a sufficient length of time to minimize any advantage in women’s competition).

• The athlete’s total testosterone level in serum must remain below 5 nmol/L throughout the period of desired eligibility to compete in the female category.

Sources tell us many USA Boxing athletes, coaches and officials are unhappy with the new policy and considered boycotting USA Boxing.

Sadly, more than likely that will not happen as USA Boxing is the only sanctioning body in the United States for amateur boxers and the only path to the Olympic Games.

Many of these young athletes come from impoverished backgrounds and boxing is their only chance at redemption or making a name for themselves. Sadly, females will now be required to risk death in order to do so.

Pray for the brave women of USA Boxing!

Pray for the brave women of USA Boxing!