Is This a Recording? Joe Biden *Allegedly* Calls in to His Former Campaign HQ Before Kamala Speaks – Sounds Like Hell, Slurs… Did He Have a Stroke? (AUDIO)

Joe Biden on Monday *allegedly* called in to his former campaign headquarters before Kamala Harris delivered remarks.

It sounds like a pre-recorded audio of Biden reassuring campaign staffers that he’s still alive and kicking.

Why didn’t Joe Biden appear on video? We haven’t seen Biden since last Wednesday evening. On Sunday Biden announced on X that he is dropping out of the 2024 race and this is supposed to be proof of life?

Biden sounded like absolute hell. Did he have a stroke?

“I know yesterday’s news is surprising and it’s hard for you to hear but it was the right thing to do. I know it’s hard because you poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing to help me get this nomination – help me win the nomination and then go on to win the presidency,” Biden supposedly said.

“I think we made the right decision,” he added.

“If I didn’t have Covid I’d be sitting there with you – standing there with you. I’m so proud of what you’ve all done,” Biden said to cheers.

Biden did not interact with the cheering crowd. The recording continued right through the cheers.

“I’m gonna be on the road and I’m not going anywhere. It’s kept me away a little bit…” Biden said.

“By the way, I’m not going anywhere! I’m gonna be out there on the campaign with her, with Kamala. I’m gonna be working like hell – both as a president getting legislation passed as well as campaigning,” Biden said.

Biden then called Trump “a danger to the community.”

Kamala Harris told Joe Biden she loves him and Nurse Jill.

“It’s so good to hear our president’s voice,” Kamala said as she pretty much slipped and admitted it is a pre-recorded audio of Biden.

“I love you, Joe!” Kamala Harris said.

No one believes this.

Joe Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.

Frank Biden suggested Joe Biden is terminal.

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

The Biden family threw Frank Biden under the bus after he said the quiet part out loud.

“Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn’t spoken to his brother in weeks. What he said…is completely untrue,” a source ‘close to the Biden family’ (probably Nurse Jill) told CBS News.

Was Frank Biden telling the truth about Biden?