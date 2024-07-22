WHERE IS JOE? Israeli Officials Say Tomorrow’s Meeting Between PM Netanyahu and Missing US President Biden Has Been Cancelled, Unclear When (Or If) It Will Be Rescheduled

Many in the United States and around the world wonder why hasn’t President Joe Biden been seen in the last five days, since he just resigned his Presidential candidacy in a shocking – if unsurprising – move.

While Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor, has just said in a letter that “his symptoms have almost resolved completely.”

The Hill reported:

“O’Connor also said Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are normal, his oxygen saturation is ‘excellent’ and his lungs remain clear.”

But after they assured the world that Biden was in his finest cognitive state ever, it is difficult for many to give credence to any such reports until they actually see him.

Someone else from across the world is also striving to see him: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, visiting the US, who has learned that his meeting with Joe ‘It’s Just my Brain’ Biden has been canceled.

Times of Israel reported:

“The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden will likely not be held tomorrow due to the latter still being sick with COVID-19, a source in the prime minister’s entourage tells The Times of Israel.

The White House has said Biden is quarantining in Delaware and will return to Washington, DC, once he tests negative, without offering a more detailed timeframe.”

LBC reported:

“Israeli Channel 13 reported on Monday, citing an official in the Prime Minister’s delegation, that: ‘We are waiting for a response from the White House’.”

Meanwhile the meeting remains unscheduled.

“Netanyahu is in Washington to address a joint session of US Congress on Wednesday.

During his trip, he was expected to meet with both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Besides that, it’s been reported Netanyahu has requested an in-person meeting with former President and leading candidate Donald Trump.

It would be very odd if the Israeli PM met with Trump but not Biden.

Politico reported:

“Netanyahu and Trump’s teams have in recent days discussed the possibility of the two leaders meeting face-to-face, potentially in Florida. Trump has yet to agree to a meeting, but also has not outright rejected the idea, the people said.

One of the people said if the meeting does take place, it will likely be later in the week following Trump’s rally in North Carolina on Thursday.”

