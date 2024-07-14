WHAT?! Trump Shooter Appears to Be Featured in 2023 BlackRock Ad (VIDEO)

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer has uncovered a BlackRock ad from 2023 that appears to feature Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old shooter who tried assassinating President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

BlackRock has deep ties to Biden, with many former executives and employees being hired to fill his administration.

The BlackRock ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School, which Crooks attended.

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20 year old shooter who tried assassinating President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last night, was featured in a BlackRock @BlackRock ad in 2023! The ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School.… pic.twitter.com/radQ3fDJAR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 14, 2024

Loomer posted additional information about the ad in a subsequent post on X.

In a strange twist, Joe Biden’s longtime advisor, Michael C. Donilon, is the brother of Thomas E. Donilon, the chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute, the firm’s global think tank.

Along with shooting Trump, Crooks also fatally shot an attendee of the rally and critically injured two others.

Crooks was shot and killed by a counter sniper just moments after he shot the former president in the ear.