“What the Hell Did I Ever Do to Democracy?… Last Week I Took a Bullet for Democracy” – President Trump at Packed Grand Rapids Rally (VIDEO)

President Trump tells the packed Grand Rapids arena, “What the hell did I ever do to democracy? Last week I took a bullet for democracy!”

President Trump held his first public rally since he was nearly assassinated just one week ago at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Democrats this year are running on the phony platform that they are preserving democracy after they spent years targeting, jailing and bankrupting their political foes.

On Saturday Trump argued that he never did anything to damage democracy.

President Trump: What the hell did I ever do to democracy? Last week I took a bullet for democracy!”

The crowd roared following his comments.

Trump is back and better than ever.

