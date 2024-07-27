Watch Live: President Trump to Speak at 2024 Bitcoin Conference at 3 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference today at 3 p.m.

The speech, expected to last about 30 minutes, will be broadcast from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch live on Rumble:

Or YouTube:

The Gateway Pundit reported that Gemini crypto exchange founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss endorsed Trump for president and donated $2 million to his 2024 campaign.

Tyler shared his endorsement on X.

I just donated $1 million in Bitcoin (15.47 BTC) to Donald Trump and will be voting for him in November. Here’s why:

Over the past few years, the Biden Administration has openly declared war against crypto. It has weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it. This Administration’s actions have been nothing short of an unprecedented abuse of power wielded entirely for twisted political gain at the complete expense of innovation, the American taxpayer, and the American economy. There is nothing the Biden Administration can do or say at this point to pretend otherwise.