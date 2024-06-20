Billionaire Winklevoss Twins Endorse Trump, Donate $2 Million to His 2024 Campaign… And Send a Message to Joe Biden

The billionaire Winklevoss twins endorsed Trump for president and donated $2 million to his 2024 campaign.

Gemini crypto exchange founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss announced they will be voting for Trump in November…and they sent a message to the hostile Biden Regime.

I just donated $1 million in bitcoin (15.47 BTC) to Donald Trump and will be voting for him in November. Here’s why: Over the past few years, the Biden Administration has openly declared war against crypto. It has weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it. This Administration’s actions have been nothing short of an unprecedented abuse of power wielded entirely for twisted political gain at the complete expense of innovation, the American taxpayer, and the American economy. There is nothing the Biden Administration can do or say at this point to pretend otherwise.

Tyler Winklevoss highlighted some of Biden’s war on crypto companies:

The weaponization of the banking system against crypto companies and their principals.

The weaponization of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against crypto.

Tyler Winklevoss blasted Joe Biden for tearing down the crypto industry and waging a war on capitalism.

“Capitalism lifts people up. When allowed to flourish properly, it is the greatest generator of wealth and prosperity the world has ever known and it’s the only economic system that can achieve all of this peacefully, while upholding the freedom and dignity of every individual who participates. With certain conditions in place — like the ability for anyone to incorporate a company, open a bank account to accept customer payments, and operate in the open market without government interference — innovation and wealth creation will thrive unbounded. Remove any one of these building blocks and you will have an entirely different system with entirely different results. This is exactly what the Biden Administration has done to the crypto industry and many other industries in America. It has been dismantling our economic way of life and the system that made America the greatest country in the world. And it has done this solely for its own power, control, and political ambition,” Tyler Winklevoss said.

“Of all the capitalist experiments, America has been the greatest. I have seen and experienced this first hand many times. Gemini, a crypto platform I founded in 2014 with Cameron, went from an idea on a napkin to becoming a company that has employed thousands of people over the last decade and helped millions of customers gain access to crypto. I’ve had employees thank me in tears because their time at Gemini allowed them to buy a house for their family. I’ve had customers approach me on the street and thank me for building Gemini because it helped them achieve financial freedom and start their own business. It is these experiences that give me the greatest joy and provide meaning for everything we do at Gemini. The Biden Administration has tried to tear all of this down. I am not going to stand by idly and let them. I’m going to continue fighting for what I know to be so right,” he said.

“President Donald J. Trump is the pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business choice. This is not even remotely open for debate. Anyone who tells you otherwise is severely misinformed, delusional, or not telling the truth. It’s time to take our country back. It’s time for the crypto army to send a message to Washington. That attacking us is political suicide. This is why I will be casting my vote for President Trump in November and I hope you will too. Onward!” Tyler Winklevoss said.

