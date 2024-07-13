WATCH: Newsom Once Again Claims There Is ‘Not a Chance’ of Him Replacing Biden

California Governor Gavin Newsom once again claims there is “not a chance” of him replacing Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Newsom is currently acting as a surrogate for the Biden campaign.

In a teaser for Newsom’s CBS Sunday Morning interview with Robert Costa, the governor said that he has been ignoring people who have contacted him about running.

“You’re not just a surrogate; you’re somebody who’s getting text messages and emails every day to consider running. How do you handle all of that?” Costa asked.

Newsom replied, “Delete, delete, delete, delete. ‘Thank you,’ delete, and rinse, repeat. I’m all in. No daylight.”

The governor claimed he is unwilling to discuss the possibility, even in private, because it will eventually become public.

“I know one thing: Everything you do in private becomes public. Even private thoughts seem to manifest publicly! So, not a chance,” Newsom said.

Newsom has long been the subject of speculation that he is running a shadow campaign for the nomination, though he has consistently denied that is his goal.

Since his poor debate performance in June, calls for replacing Biden have grown from whispers to roars.

WATCH: