WATCH LIVE: Massive MAGA Crowd in Charlotte: Trump Takes the Stage to Thunderous Applause in North Carolina

President Trump and JD Vance are holding a massive rally in Charlotte, North Carolina Wednesday evening just a week and a half after an assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

Thousands of Trump supporters lined up outside the Bojangles Coliseum several hours before the former president was set to speak.

MASSIVE MAGA crowd in Charlotte, NC is FIRED UP for President Trump WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/rSIOfeQreb pic.twitter.com/bn8IU6Z2wJ — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 24, 2024

Look at that energy!

Charlotte is MAGA country!!! pic.twitter.com/XppsmK8oq5 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 24, 2024

The Secret Service told Trump to stop holding his massive outdoor rallies so he will be holding events indoors from now on.

“Secret Service officials encouraged Donald Trump’s campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies and other outdoor events with big crowds after the assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pa., according to people familiar with the matter,” The Washington Post reported.

President Trump prefers to hold outdoor rallies to accommodate his tens of thousands of supporters who travel all over the country to see him.

Bojangles Coliseum has 8,600 seats with the capacity to accommodate 9,605 people.

Trump is set to speak at 6 pm ET.

Watch live on RSBN: