WATCH: Kamala Harris Musters Fake Accent in North Carolina

Why does she always do this?

Kamala Harris was in North Carolina rallying a small crowd of supporters as Joe Biden stayed out of the public eye after he announced he has Covid.

Harris mustered a fake accent as she delivered a campaign speech to North Carolina rallygoers in a city near Fort Liberty (previously Fort Bragg).

“We too busy watchin’ what you doin’ to hear what you’re sayin,'” Harris said in her fake accent.

WATCH:

KAMALA: "We too busy watchin' what you doin' to hear what you're sayin'" pic.twitter.com/JCi3etVxNh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

Harris bragged about defying the Supreme Court in their taxpayer-funded student loan bailout.

WATCH:

Kamala brags about defying the Supreme Court in their unilateral taxpayer-funded student loan debt bailout scheme pic.twitter.com/HCnXXEdCWl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

Meanwhile, powerful Democrats are working behind the scenes to force Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are all doubting Biden’s viability.

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now working behind the scenes to sabotage Joe Biden.

Mark Halperin is now reporting that Joe Biden is going to drop out of the 2024 presidential race as early as Sunday.

According to Mark Halperin, Biden is not expected to endorse Kamala Harris. He will not resign the presidency.

Halperin said there will be an open convention with Kamala Harris and about three others. He floated a couple of potential running mates for Harris: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Joe is toast.

The last time he was seen in public he was struggling to get into his presidential motorcade.

WATCH: