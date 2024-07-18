WATCH: Joe Biden Rambles Incoherently, Tells BET Host He “Got Arrested For Being on the Porch with a Black Family”

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with Black Entertainment Television (BET) host Ed Gordon to pander to black voters.

Joe “you ain’t black” Biden is struggling with black voters as the 2024 election cycle goes into full swing.

Meanwhile, President Trump is making inroads with blacks.

Biden’s interview with BET was a pathetic attempt to appeal to black voters. Biden rambled incoherently as he lied about his involvement in the civil rights movement.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

“I got involved in the civil rights movement [unintelligible].”

At this point, Biden mumbled through a long-winded story about his dead parents, Barack Obama and a train ride to Delaware.

All of a sudden Biden pivoted to a tall tale about is mom recalling a story about his childhood.

Biden claimed his mom called him after Barack Obama chose him as his running mate and recounted a story about how he “got arrested for being on the porch with a black family” when he was a teenager.

Joe Biden’s mother also gushed over her son being the only white lifeguard at the pool in the projects.

WATCH:

Biden — rambling incoherently — claims he was “involved in the civil rights movement” (A LIE), participated in “sit-ins” (A LIE), and “got arrested for being on the porch with a black family” (ALSO A COMPLETE LIE). He’s completely cooked. pic.twitter.com/nz6QULYqwr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

This never happened. Biden was never arrested for being on the porch with a black family.

Biden never participated in the civil rights movement. He has told a version of this lie many times.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

WATCH:

In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement. A few months later, Biden disavowed the claim. Decades later, during the Obama era, and more recently on the campaign trail, he started making the same claims again. https://t.co/NAlMJ6ZTq7 pic.twitter.com/tpmE6VXmG6 — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 14, 2020

Joe Biden also appeared to forget the name of his Defense Secretary.

“It’s all about treating people with dignity,” Biden told Ed Gordon. “I named the secretary of defense, a Black man.”

He’s cooked!