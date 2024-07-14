WATCH: George Stephanopoulos Blames Trump and Trump Supporters’ “Violent Rhetoric” for Shooting

George Stephanopoulos on Sunday reacted to the news that President Trump was shot in a failed assassination attempt, ignoring the divisiveness and violent rhetoric from the left and claiming, “President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric as well.”

Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, in the clip below, discussed the attempted assassination with Stephanopoulos and said that no matter what, “you are going to hear conspiracy theories going forward.” Just like we did after the JFK assassination, right?

They couldn’t take Trump out with lawfare and criminal charges, and now Trump has been shot two days before the RNC convention, where he will accept the Republican Party Nomination for President of the United States. It’s oddly suspicious that the leading presidential candidate was almost murdered last night in front of tens of thousands of supporters and millions watching at home as he faces off against Joe Biden, a man who can’t string a sentence together and has weaponized the government against political opponents and dissidents since day one in office.

Here’s a clip of Democrat media personalities, celebrities, and politicians fear-mongering, calling for violence, and even calling for Trump’s assassination over the years:

Of course, if random Trump supporters or Republican politicians said this about Biden, we would expect the media to drop all coverage of Biden’s troubles and run this story wall-to-wall to rescue his campaign. But it’s always different when Democrats make vile statements.

Here’s another clip of Joe Biden, in his blood-red-themed 2022 dictator-style speech, warning about the dangers of “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” who he said are a “clear and present danger” and enemies of the state. The clip is set alongside Democrats rioting and assaulting people they disagree with:

Why should we believe the Democrats didn’t play a role in this or at least inspire it with their violent rhetoric?

The left always blames Donald Trump’s so-called “violent rhetoric,” but we haven’t seen any attempted assassination of a top Democrat.

Still, Raddatz and Stephanopoulos told their audience that Trump and his supporters are responsible, citing several statements Trump has made and the left misrepresented. Of course, they continued lying about what Trump said, including his comments about a “bloodbath,” which was hyperbole to represent what Biden’s policies will do to our country. It’s also true in a literal sense when applied to what is happening as a result of the murderers and rapists that Democrats are allowing to kill innocent Americans.

Raddatz further ranted about January 6, which will likely be brought up even more now as the truth about violent Democrats is brought to the forefront. Donald Trump Jr., early this morning, called everyone still talking about January 6 “full of sh*t!!!!”

If J-13 doesn’t get the same attention J6 did you guys are all full of shit!!!! https://t.co/PZpq6yTdn3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024

