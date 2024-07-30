WATCH: Crazy MSNBC Political Analyst Claims JD Vance Wants ‘More White Children’ — Ignores His Three Mixed Race Kids

MSNBC political analyst Molly Jong-Fast claimed during an episode of Morning Joe that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance “just wants more white children.”

The unhinged claim completely ignored that the three children he has with his wife, Usha Vance, are mixed race.

The panel was discussing a comment from host Jonathan Lemire about Americans having fewer kids.

“And Molly, the stats are there: More and more Americans choosing not to have kids. Which again emphasizes why JD Vance’s comments about childless Americans childless ladies could be so politically damaging,” Lemire said.

“Well, so what’s interesting is this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right? That there there need to be more white children, right? That’s the idea that there’s, you know, this is about great replacement theory racism, right?” replied Jong-Fast.

Wacko on MSNBC says JD Vance wants more “white children.” Which I guess is why he married an Indian woman and has biracial kids? pic.twitter.com/ed4xuRqQlF — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 30, 2024

Jong-Fast continued, “This is what this, don’t misunderstand it. For him wanting more children, he wants a certain kind of, you know, racist thing. So I would say, yeah, it’s certainly true. And attacking people for not having children is really cruel, right? Because some people can’t have children, some people, you know, want to have children and, you know, can’t, you know, miss the window. So I do think it’s it’s really just a very terrible way to go after people.”

Lemire, who is also the White House bureau chief for Politico, did not respond to Jong-Fast’s wild assertions.