WATCH: CNN’s Van Jones Whines That Trump’s VP Pick J.D. Vance is a ‘Scary Dude’ and ‘Not a Kumbaya Pick’

Far-left CNN pundit Van Jones whined on air that former President Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, is a “scary dude” and “not a kumbaya pick.”

The conversation occurred just minutes before Trump officially announced Vance as his pick.

CNN commentator Jonah Goldberg started the discussion by saying of Vance, “The pick has never made much sense to me in that. People always say, well, he can win over blue-collar people in Ohio and Michigan. The blue-collar people that are inclined to go for Trump are already going for Trump, and JD Vance is not the guy to win them over, and he’s certainly not the guy to win over, skeptical suburban housewives or any of those that crowd.”

“But I’ve also always said I’ve said it a bunch of times on air that the more the Trump team thinks he’s going to win, the more Vance’s chances improve, because he’s not a campaign pick,” Goldberg continued. “He’s a governing pick to put in much more serious MAGA people in all of those positions in government that, you know, like Mike Pence did a lot of good work doing. And that spells a real change for the Republican Party going forward. If that is the case.”

Jones responded, “This is a scary dude. Scary dude, because, if you’re hoping that, after this near-death experience, we’re going to have a kumbaya convention.”

“This is not a kumbaya pick,” Jones said. “And so, this would signal that Donald Trump is planning on doing a lot of hard governing. He’s got somebody in there who’s a pit bull. He’s an attack dog. He went to law school. He’s going to be in there making a whole bunch of stuff happen.”

The pundit went on to warn, “So if you’re worried about the Project 2025 and all type of stuff, this is a guy that’s going to really keep you up at night.”

Jones concluded, “The other thing I want to say is that we’ve talked a lot about Biden not being healthy. Donald Trump is not healthy. Donald Trump eats cheeseburgers all the time. He’s got, heart disease. That’s been reported. This could be the president of the United States here. We talked about Kamala Harris. If JD Vance is next in line either now or later, you’re talking about a hardening of the Republican Party around a MAGA agenda with a very capable guy. That does scare the crap out of a lot of Democrats. And so this is not going to be a kumbaya convention if he’s picked.”

 

