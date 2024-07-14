WATCH: Biden Issued Veiled Threat One Week Before Trump Assassination Attempt in Stephanopoulos Interview, Implied Something Ominous Was About to Befall Trump

Joe Biden issued a veiled threat just one week before a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump.

Recall that Joe Biden sat down with Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos for an interview on ABC News a week ago.

The interview with a total dumpster fire.

Stephanopoulos repeatedly asked Biden about his cognitive decline.

“Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“No,” Biden said.

Stephanopoulos also pointed to several polls showing Trump is beating Joe Biden in key swing states.

Biden snapped back and claimed the polling data was wrong.

Stephanopoulos said he has never seen a president of 36% approval get re-elected.

Biden denied he was polling at 36% approval and then issued a cryptic, veiled threat.

“Wouldn’t a clear-eyed political calculus tell you it’s going to be much tougher to win in 2024?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden referring to the abysmal polls.

Biden issued a veiled threat.

“Not when you’re running against a pathological liar. Not when he hadn’t been challenged in a way that he’s about to be challenged,” Biden said with a sinister look on his face.

WATCH:

One week later Joe Biden’s Secret Service failed to protect President Trump.

In an appalling breach of security, a gunman was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

Trump’s detail didn’t even do the most basic work to secure the perimeter.

This is Joe Biden’s Secret Service.

According to numerous reports, Biden’s DHS has repeatedly denied Trump’s request to beef up security.

Secret Service spox Anthony Guglielmi denied the reports.

The Special Operations Division repeatedly made specific requests for resources to protect Trump that were ignored or denied. Guglielmi is trying to pretend that giving them an extra penny when they asked for a dollar is being responsive. Either Trump’s security was inadequate… https://t.co/IAvi42jcla — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

