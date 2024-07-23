They Wanted Him Dead: Rep. Scott Perry Grills Director Cheatle on Height of Short Women Assigned to Protect President Trump — And She Has No Answers

On Monday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle appeared before the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about the so-called security breaches that led to an assassination attempt on Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

She stonewalled during the interview. She refused to answer any pertinent questions! Cheatle did not answer any important questions and blamed it on “an ongoing investigation.”

She should resign immediately!

Cheatle revealed that she hadn’t even visited the site of the assassination attempt in Butler nine days into the investigation.

During questioning, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) grilled Cheatle on why a short woman would be assigned to President Trump’s detail.

Like all of her other questions on Monday, Cheatle dodged this one too.

Cheatle defended assigning short, dumpy women to protect President Trump. This is pure insanity.

They really wanted him dead.

Rep. Scott Perry: Ma’am, the fact that you haven’t—and I’ll close with this, Mr. Chairman—haven’t even visited the site. I understand there are other things going on, but the culture of your organization, the culture Do you know how tall the President is? How tall is the President? President Trump. How tall is he? Director Kimberly Cheatle: He’s over 6 feet tall. I don’t have his exact… Rep. Perry: Okay, so do you assign agents based on their ability to cover physically and carry If necessary, the President of the United States, when you assign them to this mission, is that a parameter that is considered? Director Cheatle: I assign agents to work our protectees that are capable and have been trained by the secret service. Rep. Perry: I understand they’re trained, but if you’re not tall enough, it has nothing to do with… We’re not mad at you, but if somebody is seven feet tall and you’re five feet tall, there’s going to be a delta there that is problematic in protecting the protectee. I’m asking, is that a consideration when these agents, not saying you, but when they’re assigned to the protectee? Director Cheatle: The agents that are assigned to our protectees are perfectly capable of providing protection. Okay, ma’am. Rep. Perry: The culture is what I’m concerned about because the primary objective here seems to be something other than securing the site, securing the principle, and securing the people at the site. That’s the concern based on the answers that you’ve given today so far. Without a yield, Mr. Chairman.

Cheatle is as cocky as she is inept.

