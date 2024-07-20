Victor Reacts: Trump Handled A Bullet Better Than Biden Handles Stairs (VIDEO)

Hilariously, Democrats are attacking Donald Trump’s record smashing RNC speech delivered just days after he survived an assassination attempt.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

A whopping 28.4 million viewers tuned in on Thursday night to hear Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the RNC which took place just one week following the attempted assassination attempt on the former president.

Between 8 PM ET and 10 PM ET when Trump took the stage, Fox News brought in approximately 10 million viewers, breaking their all-time record and giving them the largest audience out of all the media companies – the others trailed far behind. NBC only had approximately 3.5 million viewers, ABC was next in line with about 2.7 Million in viewership, and CNN embarrassingly only brought in 2.1 Million Viewers.

Anyone who has been to any Trump event knows, he can pull a massive crowd. However, the extent of viewership for this speech that followed just one week after Trump was shot at his rally shows just how much momentum the Republican Party is picking up despite the attempts to destroy the movement, and how determined his base is to show their support.