28 Million Viewers Tuned in for Trump RNC Speech – SHATTERS FOX News Record for Highest Ever Ratings as Outpouring of Support Continues to Grow Post-Assassination

Guest Post: Miriam Judith.

A whopping 28.4 million viewers tuned in on Thursday night to hear Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the RNC which took place just one week following the attempted assassination attempt on the former president.

Between 8 PM ET and 10 PM ET when Trump took the stage, Fox News brought in approximately 10 million viewers, breaking their all-time record and giving them the largest audience out of all the media companies – the others trailed far behind. NBC only had approximately 3.5 million viewers, ABC was next in line with about 2.7 Million in viewership, and CNN embarrassingly only brought in 2.1 Million Viewers.

Anyone who has been to any Trump event knows, he can pull a massive crowd. However, the extent of viewership for this speech that followed just one week after Trump was shot at his rally shows just how much momentum the Republican Party is picking up despite the attempts to destroy the movement, and how determined his base is to show their support.

This was encapsulated in the immediate aftermath of the failed assassination when Trump supporters and law enforcement officers flocked to Trump Tower NYC. They showed up simply just to stand at the ready for their great MAGA leader.

Social media users share videos taken outside Trump Tower in New York after the attempted assassination of the former president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Police officers brandishing rifles and dozens of Trump supporters gathered at the entrance to the building, a… pic.twitter.com/IHKL9r82mK — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) July 20, 2024

This support should be reflected in the presidential election this November. As long as there is no cheating, of course. Nevertheless, it would be a major shock to voters if Trump wasn’t elected considering the decimated state of the country that Biden and the Dems have created.

With numbers like these, Trump should steamroll his way back to the Oval Office. He is unstoppable right now. His only potential vulnerability at this point is the same one it was the last time around: the people he chooses to be in his administration.