Victor Reacts: Take the Test Joe!

Democrats are trying to claim that Donald Trump is the one who is displaying cognitive decline. If they truly believe that they should encourage Joe Biden to accept Trump’s offer!

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Former President Donald Trump has offered to accompany Joe Biden for a cognitive test.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote that he will also have one done.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also,” the post began. “For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country….And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!”

Biden has been under severe scrutiny over his age and mental fitness, even by his own party, after his disastrous debate performance late last month.

Even Rep. Adam Schiff has called for Biden to undergo cognitive testing.