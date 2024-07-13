Trump Offers to Accompany Biden to Take Cognitive Test: ‘We’ll Be a Team’

Former President Donald Trump has offered to accompany Joe Biden for a cognitive test.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote that he will also have one done.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also,” the post began. “For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country….And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!”

Biden has been under severe scrutiny over his age and mental fitness, even by his own party, after his disastrous debate performance late last month.

Even Rep. Adam Schiff has called for Biden to undergo cognitive testing.

“I think, frankly, a test would show Donald Trump as serious illness of one kind or another,” Schiff recently told NBC News’ Meet the Press. “But ultimately, the decision is going to come down to what Joe Biden thinks is best and if his decision is to run, then run hard and beat that S.O.B. And if his decision is to pass the torch, then the president should do everything in his power to make that other candidate successful.”

Biden has refused to take a cognitive test, arguing that the demands of being president are enough of a test.

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day. Every day I have that test; everything I do,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in his first post-debate interview.