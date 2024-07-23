Victor Reacts: Oh No! We All Better Apologize to Kamala (VIDEO)

Who would have known that we were accidentally engaging in a super sinister hate campaign all along!

The Gateway Pundit reported,

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has claimed that Republicans and right-wing media have initiated a “hate campaign” against Vice President Kamala Harris.

This comes after President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Brzezinski, who has consistently defended Biden even after his disastrous performance in the presidential debate, alleges that “right-wing media” are intentionally mispronouncing Harris’ name.

She asserts that this is a calculated move by these outlets to stir up opposition against the potential Democrat nominee.

“I’ve heard from inside Republican circles and right-wing media that the hate campaign against Kamala Harris has begun,” she claimed.

“You’ll notice they purposefully pronounce her name wrong. They say Kamala. They do it all the time. It is on purpose. But the talk is to start that hate campaign and get it going and start it churning.”