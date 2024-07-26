US Government Agrees to Pay Peter Strzok $1.2 Million in Lawsuit Settlement Over Release of Anti-Trump Text Messages

The Justice Department agreed to pay former FBI special agent Peter Strzok a $1.2 settlement over the release of his anti-Trump text messages.

Peter Strzok sued the DOJ for ‘unlawfully disclosing’ his text messages to his paramour Lisa Page.

Strzok and Lisa Page discussed an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

Other profanity-laced text messages between Strzok and Page showed their contempt for Donald Trump.

Peter Strzok also said in a text message to Lisa Page “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President.

Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018 for violating bureau policies after he launched the ‘Crossfire Hurricane‘ Trump-Russia probe in July 2016.

ABC News reported: