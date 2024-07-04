UPDATE: Zelensky Spokesman Ukrainian President Is Not Planning Interview with Tucker Carlson

As reported earlier by Cullen Linebarger, Tucker Carlson had stunning news Wednesday on X that he has secured an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Tucker has been a vociferous critic of Zelenskyy’s corrupt government for years.

He has also lambasted the Biden regime’s never-ending aid to the war-torn nation.

In his tweet making the announcement, Tucker notes that he and his team had been trying for two years to make this happen and intensified their pursuit following his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in February.

On Thursday morning, Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergi Nykyforov, responded to the announcement of Tucker Carlson’s upcoming interview with the Ukrainian president.

Nykyforov posted an insulting remark on Facebook.

Nykyforov: Mr. Tucker Carlson should more carefully check his sources in the FSB. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there.

Zelensky press office to Tucker Carlson: Mr. Tucker Carlson should verify his FSB sources more carefully. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not on it. So, no interview ever to be scheduled despite Tucker Carlson post pic.twitter.com/K0n5TUKaWs — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) July 4, 2024

This comes as no surprise. The Zelensky team knows he would have a difficult time defending his war policies and tyrannical rule in an interview with Tucker Carlson.