WHOA: Tucker Carlson Announces Interview with Crooked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

This will be a must-see viewing, assuming one party does not back out.

Tucker Carlson had stunning news Wednesday on X that he has secured an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Tucker has been a vociferous critic of Zelenskyy’s corrupt government for years.

He has also lambasted the Biden regime’s never-ending aid to the war-torn nation.

In his tweet making the announcement, Tucker notes that he and his team had been trying for two years to make this happen and intensified their pursuit following his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in February.

“Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview,” Tucker wrote, “We’ve been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February.”

He then explained why he was interviewing a man in charge of the most crooked country in Europe outside of Russia and hoped he would be able to air it soon.

“The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in the world,” Tucker added. “Coming soon we hope.”

Considering the noted animosity between the two men, this is a development no one saw coming. In fact, Zelenskyy went off on Tucker for daring to perform an actual act of journalism and interview Putin.

“I don’t have time to hear more than two hours of bull**** about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer,” Mr Zelenskyy whined.

One can be sure that assuming Zelenskyy does not go wobbly and sits down with Tucker, he is going to get some pointed questions about his government’s corruption, his assault on democracy and religious liberty, and the prosecution of his war with Russia.

These are questions the corporate media has never dared ask their globalist darling.