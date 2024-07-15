UPDATE: BlackRock Pulls Ad Featuring Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has pulled down an ad that momentarily featured Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks in the background.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, hours after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump and several supporters at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Investigative reporter Laura Loomer uncovered a BlackRock ad from 2022 that briefly features Thomas Matthew Crooks.

In an official statement, BlackRock shared, “In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks.”

BlackRock shared that Crooks and other students were not paid to be featured in the ad

BlackRock pulls ad that featured Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks https://t.co/24ViyLsLGj pic.twitter.com/y6xCpp2wGk — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2024

Per The New York Post:

BlackRock Inc., the world's largest money manager, has pulled an ad that briefly featured Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot and wounded former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The company said Crooks was a student at Bethel Park High School and appeared in the 2022 ad with other unpaid teens. "In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks," the company said in a statement to Reuters Sunday, adding that the ad has been pulled.

Here is the ad: