U.S. Marshals Find 200 Missing Children During Operation “We Will Find You 2”

The U.S. Marshals have announced they rescued over 200 missing and endangered children during a six-week operation called “Operation We Will Find You 2”.

The agency announced that from May 20 to June 24, it had rescued 173 endangered children and located 25 missing children.

U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis, in a statement, shared, “Whenever a child is missing, whether we cannot explain how they went missing, whether we think it was a family abduction, or whether it’s a runaway, they are at risk of being in danger and at risk of being trafficked, at risk of being hurt, we need to take it very, very seriously.”

Davis added that the number of children rescued was “just scratching the surface.”

The rescue mission occurred in several U.S. cities but mainly focused on hot spots such as Phoenix, Raleigh, and Miami.

Fox News:

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) found 200 missing children during the course of a six-week national sting that ended last week. The second of its kind, “Operation We Will Find You 2,” was conducted in seven federal judicial districts and geographic locations across the U.S. from May 20 to June 24, focusing on areas with an increased number of critically missing children. In a press release, the USMS said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (USMEC) assisted in the operation, which led to the recovery and removal of 123 children from dangerous situations, as well as another 77 missing children who were located and found in safe locations. Out of the 200 children, 173 were endangered runaways, 25 were considered missing, a family member abducted one, and one was a non-family abduction.

One of the children found was a one-year-old from North Carolina.

