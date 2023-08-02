Operation Cross Country: FBI Locates 200 Victims of Sex Trafficking, 59 Missing Children, and Arrests 194 Suspects in Nationwide Effort

Federal officials announced on Tuesday that the FBI found 200 victims of sex trafficking and arrested 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses and another 68 suspects of trafficking during a two-week child exploitation operation in July, known as “Operation Cross County.”

Over the two-week operation in July, the FBI and its partners identified 59 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses. They also located 59 actively missing children.

“Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

He applauded the significant efforts of the FBI and its partners in locating actively missing children and arresting those accountable for such heinous crimes.

“This operation, which located 59 actively missing children, builds on the tremendous work the FBI has undertaken over many years to rescue minor victims and arrest those responsible for these unspeakable crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to prevent human trafficking; increase detection, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking crimes; and expand support and services to protect and empower survivors,” Garland added.

The nationwide initiative, led by the FBI in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), primarily focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and apprehending those involved in child sex and human trafficking.

“Human traffickers’ prey on the most vulnerable members of our society, and their crimes scar victims – many of them children – for life. The FBI’s commitment to combatting this threat will never waver, and we will continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“This operation would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration from our state and local law enforcement partners, and it demonstrates our continued focus on actively pursuing the criminals responsible for these heinous violations and connecting those impacted with dedicated victim services and resources,” he added.

