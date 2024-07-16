President Trump Takes the Stage at the RNC Convention with Bandaged Ear to Thunderous Applause (VIDEO)

by

President Trump and his family took the stage at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee to thunderous applause Monday evening.

This is President Trump’s first public appearance since the attempted assassination.

President Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday just 24 hours after an attempted assassination.

A bullet took a chunk of Trump’s ear off after a gunman climbed a roof and shot at Trump from an elevated position during Saturday’s Pennsylvania rally.

Trump entered the convention with a bandage on his ear.

WATCH:

Trump’s family joined him on stage.

WATCH:

American singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood gave an incredible introduction to President Trump.

WATCH:

The GOP officially nominated Donald Trump as its presidential nominee on Monday at the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was nominated shortly after he announced JD Vance as his running mate.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.