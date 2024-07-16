President Trump Takes the Stage at the RNC Convention with Bandaged Ear to Thunderous Applause (VIDEO)

President Trump and his family took the stage at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee to thunderous applause Monday evening.

This is President Trump’s first public appearance since the attempted assassination.

President Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday just 24 hours after an attempted assassination.

A bullet took a chunk of Trump’s ear off after a gunman climbed a roof and shot at Trump from an elevated position during Saturday’s Pennsylvania rally.

Trump entered the convention with a bandage on his ear.

BREAKING: Donald Trump enters the RNC Convention with a bandage on his ear after assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/E5u9DPQkLd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024

Trump’s family joined him on stage.

WOW—Happening now at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. #RNCConvention pic.twitter.com/WkcXT6OtgI — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 16, 2024

American singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood gave an incredible introduction to President Trump.

Lee Greenwood gives an incredible introduction to Donald Trump as he enters the RNC Convention Grab your tissues. pic.twitter.com/tgrwlCG1K7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024

The GOP officially nominated Donald Trump as its presidential nominee on Monday at the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was nominated shortly after he announced JD Vance as his running mate.