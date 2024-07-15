“USA! USA! USA!” – Crowd Goes Wild as GOP Officially Nominates Trump as Its Presidential Nominee (VIDEO)

The GOP officially nominated Donald Trump as its presidential nominee on Monday at the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was nominated shortly after he announced JD Vance as his running mate.

President Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday just 24 hours after an attempted assassination.

A bullet took a chunk of Trump’s ear off after a gunman climbed a roof and shot at Trump from an elevated position during Saturday’s Pennsylvania rally.

Trump galvanized his base after he survived the attempted assassination, pumped his fist and shouted, “fight! fight! fight!” as blood was dripping down his face.

“It is my honor to nominate Donald J. Trump for the office of President of the United States!” Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said to cheers.

The crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

President Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric attended the RNC convention on Monday.

“On behalf of our entire family and on behalf of the 125 delegates in the unbelievable state of Florida we hereby nominate every single one of them for the greatest president that ever lived and that is Donald J. Trump,” Eric Trump said.

