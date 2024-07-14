Trump Issues New Statement on Morning After Assassination Attempt: ‘It Was God Alone Who Prevented the Unthinkable From Happening’

Former President Donald Trump has issued a new statement on the morning after the failed assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump was shot in the ear, one rallygoer standing behind him was killed, and two more were left in critical condition.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump credited God for his survival.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump began.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the post continued. “Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.”

Trump added that he will still be attending the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin this week, where he will be formally nominated for president.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump wrote. “I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was fatally shot by the Secret Service moments after shooting the former president and his supporters.