Trump to Cash In: Ex-Porn Star Stormy Daniels, Who Owes Trump $600K in Legal Fees, Raises Nearly $1 Million GoFundMe Donation From Democrats After Alleged Threats

Stormy Daniels, the ex-porn star who owes former President Donald Trump $600,000 in legal fees, has raised almost $1 million through a GoFundMe campaign.

The funds are reportedly meant for moving her to a safe house and repaying the legal fees incurred during the criminal trial that resulted in Trump’s conviction on 34 felonies, according to The Guardian.

The online fundraising campaign was initiated by Dwayne Crawford, a friend and former manager of Daniels.

According to the fundraising campaign:

Since the verdict was announced on May 30, 2024, she’s received countless death threats. The New York Post doxed her by leaking her home address, and the legal battles have just begun. It’s become unsafe for her family and her pets. Her horses have been shot twice now by protesters and even mainstream media paparazzi trying to provoke her out of her home. As if that’s not bad enough, Trump is still tangling her up in lawsuits in an effort to bleed her dry financially because his cult of minions will foot the bill for him to do so. Recently, Stormy was sent discovery documents to aid in collection of the attorney fee judgment. It is standard practice to request a list of assets, accounts, property, etc. HOWEVER, the forms Stormy was given also required that she provide her minor child’s personal information including legal name, father’s address and more. This information is not only a violation of a child’s privacy but has the potential of becoming very real and immediate danger. In response to her own doxing and fearing for her daughter’s safety, Stormy declined to provide those details unless a confidentiality agreement was granted. The court denied her request and a motion to compel hearing scheduled. No mother should be forced to choose between protecting her innocent child and being held in contempt of court. […] Stormy needs help to relocate her family to somewhere they can feel safe and live life on their terms. She needs assistance to be able to continue to pay the mounting court fees so that Trump doesn’t just win because his pocketbook seems endless. To date, Stormy has had to foot the bill for all of this, and it has depleted her resources and savings. There is currently a $600,000 judgment against Stormy for Trump’s legal fees from a case that was dismissed. This is a coded action in an attempt to make her family lose their house and face homelessness or worse. It’s paramount that we prevent this from happening! Each dollar we raise will be a validation that we also care about Stormy and are willing to continue this fight.

The “I Stand with Stormy Daniels” campaign had raised more than $991,000 from about 18,697 donations as of Sunday.

In March 2022, the 9th Circuit Court issued a final ruling on the case brought against Trump by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and Stormy Daniels. The court ruled that Daniels owed President Trump $300,000 in legal fees plus interest for filing a frivolous lawsuit against him.

Daniels expressed her outrage at owing over half a million dollars in legal fees to Trump during an episode of Daily Mail’s podcast. She criticized the decision requiring her to pay him $600,000 in legal costs as ‘unfair.’

‘How is it fair that I have better, more compelling evidence than E. Jean Carroll? And I’m glad she won,’ she said. ‘They continue to hand her money like it’s f*****g candy. She’s up to almost 90 million dollars. Because it was ruled that Donald Trump defamed her by calling her a con job and a whack job and a liar. Same three sentences about me. I owe him 600,000 and they’re trying to take [my husband] Barrett’s house.’

Daniels added ‘It’s so ridiculous and absurd. Like I can’t even make it up. The jokes write themselves.’