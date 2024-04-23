NOT MAKING HEADLINES: Stormy Daniels Owes Trump $300,000 Plus Interest for Making FALSE CLAIMS Against Him

For some reason the lapdog media is not reporting today that Stormy Daniels owes President Trump $300,000 for making false claims against him.
In March 2022, the 9th Circuit Court issued a final ruling in the case brought against Trump by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and Stormy.
The court ruled that Stormy Daniels owed President Trump $300,000 in legal fees for filing a frivolous lawsuit against the US President.
The media is ignoring this important development as they continue to lie by omission to the American public.
Never trust the legacy media!
Via Chuck Callesto.
WHAT THE MEDIA WON'T TELL YOU..
Stormy Daniels owes $300,000 plus interest to Trump for making FALSE CLAIMS against him.. pic.twitter.com/tz1yanECe9
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 22, 2024
Via Liz Harrington:
Just the News reported:
Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced the court ruled in his favor in Stormy Daniels’ libel lawsuit against him and she will have to pay him nearly $300,000 as a result.
Trump announced the win on Twitter through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington.
“The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeal costs),” Trump wrote.
Daniels filed several lawsuits against the former president and his attorney Michael Cohen in 2018. She claimed in one lawsuit that Trump defamed her in a tweet.
“As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to. The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me,” he said.
“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” he said. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”