NOT MAKING HEADLINES: Stormy Daniels Owes Trump $300,000 Plus Interest for Making FALSE CLAIMS Against Him

For some reason the lapdog media is not reporting today that Stormy Daniels owes President Trump $300,000 for making false claims against him.

In March 2022, the 9th Circuit Court issued a final ruling in the case brought against Trump by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and Stormy.

The court ruled that Stormy Daniels owed President Trump $300,000 in legal fees for filing a frivolous lawsuit against the US President.

The media is ignoring this important development as they continue to lie by omission to the American public.

Never trust the legacy media!

