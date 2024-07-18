TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: Federal Snipers Overlooked Rooftop Sniper from 40 FEET AWAY could have just WALKED OVER TO STOP HIM

Eyewitnesses from the ground who saw the shooter on the roof at the Butler Trump rally describe seeing snipers in the second story building of the AGR Building in Butler Township, Pennsylvania.

Speaking yesterday exclusively to the Gateway Pundit, the eyewitnesses said there is a lot more to the story that is not being reported by the mainstream media.

Though they could not get a clear look at them, they describe seeing one sniper in particular with a sleeve tattoo. The building staff had been chasing off Trump supporters earlier that day, people who wanted to walk up on the property to the security fence to get a better shot of America’s President. Later, when the group tried again the security was nowhere to be found so they went onto the field.

While there, they witnessed a man crawling on the roof and for what ABC admits is at least twenty minutes, and witnesses say was at least thirty minutes, trying to warn security as to what was going on, but there were no police and no security on this entire side of the Trump rally.

But they did notice some kind of security team inside the building on the second floor.

The windows for the second story were open so that the team of snipers inside had a clear view of the Trump Rally field.

What one cannot tell from that picture is that, on the other side, there are two windows that almost perfectly overlook the location where federal authorities claim the body of Thomas Crooks was found.

It doesn’t explain how these trained snipers did not notice Crooks on the roof when there are multiple windows that would have made it obvious where he was.

You can see the windows in this photo of the Gateway Pundit’s drone flight over the Trump Assassination crime scene.

The alleged sniper was crawling around on the roof for a half hour as people were screaming that there was a sniper on the roof. The sniper team inside the building on the second floor, had to have heard their screams and their pleas. During this time they did nothing to stop the sniper on the roof who was just forty feet away from multiple windows where they would have seen him.

The federal narrative around the Butler, PA Trump Rally shooting has been falling apart hour-by-hour since Saturday.