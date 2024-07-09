President Trump Asked Whether Joe Biden Should Drop Out 2024 Race (AUDIO)

by

President Trump called into Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Monday night to discuss the Democrat-media coup to oust Biden from the 2024 race.

Left-wing media outlets and top Democrat lawmakers from both chambers of Congress are calling on Joe Biden to drop out of the race following his poor debate performance.

The fake news media has suddenly decided to report on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. They could no longer lie about Biden’s dementia.

Biden won all the primary races but the Democrat elites are trying to throw Biden in the trash can and replace him with Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden is digging in his heels. He sent a letter to Democrat lawmakers on Monday morning and told them he is “committed to staying in the race.”

Sean Hannity asked Trump whether Biden should drop out.

“Mr. President, do you want Joe Biden to step aside? Do you care?” Sean Hannity asked Trump.

“Well, we prepared for him, but I don’t think it’s going to matter. We had a great four years. Our border was the strongest ever. Our economy pre-COVID was incredible — the best ever,” Trump said.

AUDIO:

Trump said Biden is the worst president in US history.

“I’m very disappointed in him. He’s the worst president in the history of our country. We’ve never had anything like it. He’s destroying Social Security. I’m just so upset with him as president,” Trump said.

AUDIO:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.