Here We Go: Joe Biden Sends Letter to Democrat Lawmakers on Monday Morning, Says He’s “Committed to Staying in the Race”

by
You’ll have to wait in line, Kamala. Joe says he’s not going anywhere.

Oh goodie.

Joe Biden sent a letter to Democrat lawmakers on Monday morning and told them he is “committed to staying in the race.”

This comes after his total mental collapse at the first presidential debate against President Donald Trump.  It was because of that debate that Democrats and the fake news media knew they could no longer lie about Joe Biden’s severe cognitive decline.

Joe Biden’s handlers are keeping him in the race for now.

“This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump,” Joe Biden wrote on X.

Biden then goes on to spread more lies about Trump, including:

  • He will cut Social Security.
  • He will do whatever the oil industry wants.
  • He denied rental housing to Black people
  • Trump wants to take away $35 insulin

Joe Biden then spreads it on real thick for the low information voters.

  • We are protecting freedoms of Americans (by jailing and bankrupting and censoring the opposition.
  • Trump is taking away freedoms.
  • They’re going after the right to marry who you love.
  • We are standing up for American democracy.

You really have to be completely brainwashed to believe any of that rubbish.

Read the full letter below:

