Trump-Approved GoFundMe Nearly Triples $1M Goal for Victims of Failed Assassination Attempt in Just a Day

A Donald Trump-approved GoFundMe fundraiser has surpassed the million-dollar goal to support the victims and families of those injured and killed during the failed assassination attempt on the former president.

By Sunday evening, the fundraiser had raised $2,881,693 — nearly triple the original goal — from over 36,000 donors.

In addition to Trump being shot in the ear, one rallygoer was killed, and two others were critically injured.

The deceased victim has now been identified as 50-year-old former Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore. He died while shielding his daughter from the gunfire.

The fundraising campaign’s description reads:

“President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation.”

A link to the fundraiser was shared by Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who wrote that it was “Trump approved.”

Trump advisor Dan Scavino also shared the link, writing, “President Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt…”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.