Trump Announces He Will Hold a Second Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be holding a second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, to honor those who were shot during the assassination attempt two weeks ago.

The attempted Trump assassin fatally shot former fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was shielding his family from the bullets when he was struck.

Two other rallygoers were critically injured but survived. They have been identified as David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, PA, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, PA.

Trump announced the new rally in a post on Truth Social on Friday afternoon.

Trump wrote:

I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS.

The Republican presidential nominee did not announce where or when the rally would take place.

If Trump had not turned his head less than a second before the bullet struck his ear, it would have gone through his skull and almost certainly would have been fatal.

The failed assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was fatally shot by a counter sniper moments after shooting Trump in the ear.