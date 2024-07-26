TOTALLY FAKED: Kamala Holds her Phone Right Next to Her Ear When Speaker Is On Full Blast in Phony Phone Call with Obamas

In a set of early morning posts on Friday, Barack and Michelle Obama announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

The posts featured a seemingly staged recording of the Obamas telling Harris over the phone that they are endorsing her.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reported earlier – The former president wrote, “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris . We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

In the video, Obama tells Harris, “We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

In a separate post, uploaded simultaneously at 5:01 a.m., Michelle Obama wrote, “I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris !”

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

An astute reader noticed something odd about Kamala’s so-called phone call with the Obamas.

Why does Kamala hold the phone up to her ear when the call is on full-blast on speaker?

Is Kamala deaf?

If Democrats are going to make a cringey video they could at least make it appear slightly real!

Hat Tip Ari