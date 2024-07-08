“Time To Stop F*cking Around”: Meathead Rob Reiner Now Calls for Joe Biden to Step Down in Bid to ‘Save Democracy’

Even Joe Biden’s most vocal Hollywood supporter, Rob Reiner, was left unimpressed with the President’s debate performance on Thursday evening.

Reiner, known for his outspoken liberal views, took to social media platform X to express his disappointment. The director and actor claimed that the debate was a “disaster” for 81-year-old Joe Biden.

“Last night’s debate was a disaster for President Biden,” Reiner wrote. “But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice.”

Reiner is now calling for Biden to step down.

Reiner wrote on X, “It’s time to stop f**king around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”

Reiner’s call has sparked outrage among leftist supporters.

One user responded: “Congratulations. After 8 years you’ve been unfollowed. Check the Bloomberg polls, Skippy.”

Another commented: “What a moronic thing to say. So you are okay overriding the will of Democratic voters, especially black voters? Shameful.”

Others expressed concern over potential alternatives to Biden. One user warned: “Newsom would have a fucking insanely hard time winning. Be careful what you wish for. Biden is the best chance at beating Trump.”

Some accused Reiner of undermining Democratic values: “Bad call, and you’ll find out why. We’re not running a cult of personality here; that’s the Republicans. Democrats believe in institutions and the rule of law, and there’s a designated successor standing by. Get a grip.”

“I might add how DARE you undermine the work that 1000s of people have done in the name of this election for Biden and Harris. Who the actual fuck do you think you are?” another user added.

One user defended Biden, writing: “We already voted! He’s our nominee. That’s democracy! Our vote counts! Have you noticed how no one has been worried about President Biden having absolute immunity since the SCOTUS ruling? People trust Biden’s character and leadership. Allies aren’t worried either. That’s a trust you can only earn from 50 years of service as a senator, VP and President. It’s a whole different story with anyone else… especially Trump. It’s huge! There’s no one else! Biden will win!!”