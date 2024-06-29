Even Meathead Rob Reiner Thought Biden’s Debate Performance Was an Absolute ‘Disaster’

Even Joe Biden’s biggest Hollywood supporter Rob Reiner was unimpressed with Joe Biden’s embarassing debate performance on Thursday evening.

Posting on the X platform, where he typically rants and raves about his left-wing political views, Reiner said that the debate was a “disaster” for the declining 81-year-old.

“Last night’s debate was a disaster for President Biden,” Reiner wrote. “But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice.”

According to a report from Deadline, Reiner watched the debate alongside Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andy Beshear of Kentucky and JB Pritzker of Illinois. The event doubled as a fundraiser for the Biden campaign.

The actor and filmmaker, who is best known for his role as Mike “Meathead” Stivic in All in the Family and directing the coming-of-age drama Stand By Me, has repeatedly insisted that American democracy will collapse if Trump wins November’s presidential election against Biden.

Hard Reality: For our Democracy to survive, two things have to happen. Donald Trump needs to be Convicted for Jan. 6th and there can be no Third Party Candidate. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 8, 2023

Reiner recently released a film about the rise of supposed Christian Nationalism in modern America titled God & Country that absolutely bombed at the box office.

According to Box Office MoJo, the movie opened in February to a pathetic $38,415 and since then has gone to gross just over $100,000.