Democrats Move to Strip Trump of Secret Service Protection

Democrats want Trump dead.

House Democrats on Friday moved to strip President Trump of his Secret Service protection if he is convicted.

Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a resolution that would terminate Trump’s Secret Service protection. The legislation dubbed the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act would apply to all Secret Service protectees convicted and sentenced under felony charges.

“The DISGRACED Former Protectees Act would terminate Secret Service protection for individuals who otherwise qualify for it upon sentencing following conviction for a Federal or State felony,” the announcement said.

“It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment —and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them,” Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson said according to the Washington Times.

“Obvious subtext here is that removing USSS would make it easier for someone to kill Trump, which is arguably the goal of Thompson’s bill, H.R. 8081,” Byron York said.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson ran the January 6 committee, which mixed elements of show trial and reality series. Focused solely on Trump, of course. Now, Thompson wants to take away Trump's Secret Service protection if Trump is convicted on any of the 88 felony charges… — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 19, 2024

President Trump is currently on trial in Manhattan for Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case.

Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump on more than 40 federal felony charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump on RICO charges.